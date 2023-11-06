9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain

Shania Twain
Shania Twain(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was the opportunity of a lifetime for one 9-year-old from Dickinson, ND as Shania Twain called her on stage Sunday night at the FARGODOME.

Shania told the crowd that she spotted the little girl in the audience, singing every word to every song. Shania then had the 9-year-old, Quinlee, escorted on stage, to sing for the whole room.

Quinlee sang “Any Man Of Mine”, nailing every word on stage, as the room cheered her on. Quinlee says her favorite Shania Twain song though is “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”.

Shania now takes her Queen Of Me tour to Canada.

