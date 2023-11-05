Trinity Titans win shootout with Velva-D-A-G, first Dakota Bowl in more than 15 years

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity Football improved to 12-0 on the season Saturday with a shootout win over Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison in the state semifinals.

After falling behind 8-0 in the first quarter, Trinity scored 24 unanswered points. They kept the Aggies at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Senior running back Ty Dassinger accounted for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Trinity will play Kindred (11-0) on Friday in the Fargodome. Kickoff is set for 20 minutes after the 9-man title game.

