South Border Mustangs head to co-op’s first Dakota Bowl with win in New Rockford

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KFYR) - South Border survived its toughest test of the fall in last week’s quarterfinals, and it only got harder on Saturday. The Mustangs traveled to New Rockford to play New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock in the 9-man semifinals.

The game started with 16 unanswered points for the Mustangs. That fast start helped South Border gallop to a 32-28 win.

South Border heads to the Fargodome a perfect 12-0, and meet up with North Prairie, who is 11-1.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and Cougars on Friday is set for 9:10 a.m. CT.

