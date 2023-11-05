Schuster breaks school TD mark with 5 scores in leading North Dakota past Murray State

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for five touchdowns and broke North Dakota’s all-time record for touchdowns thrown in a career and the Fighting Hawks pulled away from Murray State for a 45-31 win on Saturday.

Schuster broke Kelby Klosterman’s (1999-2002) previous record of 58 touchdowns in the second quarter with his third touchdown pass of the day. His career total now is 61 touchdowns thrown. He finished 18-for-23 passing, completing passes to eight players.

Nick Kupfer caught two touchdown passes and Isaiah Smith ran for 153 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown for North Dakota (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

The Fighting Hawks built a 24-3 lead with 3:47 left before halftime before Murray State closed within 31-24 with 13:32 left when DJ Williams threw a 19-yard score to Cole Rusk.

North Dakota ended the threat, scoring touchdowns on its next two drives and killing the clock on the game’s final drive.

Williams threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and Jawaun Northington ran for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Racers (2-7, 1-5).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

