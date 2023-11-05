Rep. Kelly Armstrong one of 23 Republicans voting not to censure Rep. Tlaib on Israel comments

By Justin Gick
Nov. 5, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on whether to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan after she made comments on Israel.

The resolution on Tlaib failed to pass after 23 Republicans joined House Democrats and blocked it, including North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong.

The Associated Press said the resolution to censure Tlaib came from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing Tlaib of antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection. Although Kelly Armstrong voted against this resolution, he still does not agree with Tlaib’s comments.

“Rep. Tlaib’s comments are abhorrent and unbecoming of a member of Congress. However, the resolution was factually flawed and irresponsibly expanded the definition of insurrection. Words matter. I have been, and will remain, a strong defender of Israel,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota.

In response to Greene’s resolution to censure Tlaib, Democrats brought their own resolution to censure Greene, however, it never made it to a vote.

Despite the focus on the censure resolutions, the House did pass an Israel aid bill Thursday. It will now go to the Senate where it is not expected to pass.

