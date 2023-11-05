October U.S. jobs report shows slowdown, however unemployment remains high

Money generic
Money generic(MGN ONLY)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its October report on jobs. It showed that the U.S. Economy added 150,000 jobs, significantly less than September’s jobs numbers.

Financial advisor David Wald says the slowdown is because of the effects of the uncertain economy coming into the labor market. He says businesses are being cautious when hiring, if they are hiring, or maybe have suspended hiring. Wald believes the U.S. will remain in this lower-level trend of job growth for a while.

“Really, it’s going to hinge on whether or not we fall into a recession early next year. If we see a recession coming, you’re starting to see job losses instead of job additions,” said David Wald, Managing Partner, Lux Wealth Advisors.

The report also said that unemployment was at 3.9%-- its highest since January of 2022. Wald says we are starting to see layoffs coming through the economy and a more competitive job market for fewer jobs.

“Now, we are starting to see some of the hiring pull back because companies aren’t expanding, and they are kind of in a wait and see mode,” said Wald.

Wald says although we are having job cuts nationwide, North Dakota is very lucky as it is somewhat insulated from a lot of the job cuts and the broader economic environment.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
Minot vs West Fargo Sheyenne
Minot High scores 40 second-half points to complete comeback, advance to Dakota Bowl XXXI
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central time on Friday November 10
Deer gun season fast approaching, opening Nov. 10
Rep. Kelly Armstrong one of 23 Republicans voting not to censure Rep. Tlaib on Israel comments
Rep. Kelly Armstrong one of 23 Republicans voting not to censure Rep. Tlaib on Israel comments
First News at Ten
First News at Ten - VOD - Sports 11/4/23
First News at Ten
First News at Ten - VOD - Weather 11/4/23