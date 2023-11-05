Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

