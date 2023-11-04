New fundraiser helps memorialize fallen Fargo Police Officer

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.(Valley News Live)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a tragic incident on July 14, 2023, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin’s life was cut short when a gunman opened fire during what appeared to be a routine service call on 25th Street South in Fargo.

To commemorate Jake Wallin’s life and his ultimate sacrifice, the Fargo Police Department has taken steps to honor his memory. The department has created a range of memorial items dedicated to Officer Wallin, which are now available for purchase at FargoPolice.com/WeAreFargoPD.

All proceeds generated from the sale of these memorial items will be channeled towards the Badges of Unity Fund. This fund has been established to assist in covering the expenses associated with the Wallin Family and FPD staff’s travel to National Police Week in Washington, D.C. The event is scheduled for May 2024.

During this week, Officer Jake Wallin’s sacrifice will receive a lasting tribute as his name is inscribed onto the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sandra Travis struck her child with a hot pan last year.
Williston woman sentenced to 14 years for striking child with a hot pan
Minot vs West Fargo Sheyenne
Minot High scores 40 second-half points to complete comeback, advances to Dakota Bowl XXXI

Latest News

Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and unlawful possession
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Minot Cheer Team defending state titles at NDCCA fall competition
First News at Ten
Can adhering to the Mediterranean diet help with osteoporosis?