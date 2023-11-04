ND Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court of Appeals has overturned a decision that previously banned chlorpyrifos in food use.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says chlorpyrifos are a widely used insecticide for soybeans, grain, sugarbeets and other crops in the state.

Goehring says there are only a few other viable crop protection options, which makes chlorpyrifos so important.

He says the EPA has already concluded agricultural uses of the chemical are safe.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.