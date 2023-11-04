ND Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court of Appeals has overturned a decision that previously banned chlorpyrifos in food use.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says chlorpyrifos are a widely used insecticide for soybeans, grain, sugarbeets and other crops in the state.

Goehring says there are only a few other viable crop protection options, which makes chlorpyrifos so important.

He says the EPA has already concluded agricultural uses of the chemical are safe.

