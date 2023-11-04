Minot High scores 40 second-half points to complete comeback, advances to Dakota Bowl XXXI

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In the fourth season of the Chauncy Hendershot era, the Minot High Magicians are going to the Dakota Bowl.

The Magi defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 47-30 Friday night in West Fargo.

Minot trailed the Mustangs by as much as 17 points in the third quarter.

The Magicians shut out the Mustangs in the fourth quarter and scored 27 unanswered points to secure the school’s first state title game berth since 2017.

Minot will play Shanley in Dakota Bowl XXXI on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.