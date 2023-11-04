Minot Cheer Team defending state titles at NDCCA fall competiton

Minot Cheer Team 2023
Minot Cheer Team 2023(Vytalli Klimpel)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High Cheer Team will compete at the state fall competition at West Fargo Sheyenne High School on Saturday.

Minot is one of the few schools that competes in all seven events.

In the “Cheer/Dance” routine, Minot is defending three straight state titles.

In “Game Day,” the team is searching for its fifth-straight championship.

Overall, Minot has won 18 North Dakota Cheer Coach Association state championships.

Fourteen of the team’s 28 athletes on varsity and junior varsity are either new to the program or new to cheer.

