How some schools are handling school bullying

Magic City High School
Magic City High School(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - School bullying among students can affect their learning and mental health, so we asked an educator how they handle different cases of conflict.

Principal David McQueen for Magic City High School said they work on building relationships with students based on trust and respect.

So when discord does happen, students are comfortable communicating it.

He said they have policies and procedures in place depending on the level of severity.

McQueen said they also use tactics such as staggered releases and moving class schedules as they work on resolving the issue.

“We just don’t want to do things to mask the problem. We want to do a deep dive-in and keep working until we find a solution,” said McQueen.

He said students can also anonymously report safety concerns to the school resource officer through text.

