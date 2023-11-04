Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and unlawful possession

Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been charged with animal neglect.

Gary Edward Larson was charged on Friday, November 3rd.

He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver-Methamphetamine, a second offense charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and animal neglect.

The animal neglect charge was a misdemeanor and the other charges were considered felonies.

Other media outlets report that there were around 13 animals involved in the case, both cats and dogs.

Larson had his initial hearing on Friday, November 3rd, and his next hearing is scheduled for December 4th at 9:00 a.m.

