Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning

Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Cows on the loose in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they received calls about four loose cows around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The four cows were first spotted near River Road and Burnt Boat Drive.

Bismarck Police say they wandered from there to Ash Coulee Drive, eventually crossed Washington Street and continued to wander down 43rd Avenue.

They say the owner eventually picked them up near Highway 83 around 10:50 a.m.

