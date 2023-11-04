Envision 2035 Summit prepares for the future of education in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Future planning was a theme that was heavily discussed during Wednesday’s Envision 2035 Summit, held on Wednesday between the University System and the Board of Higher Education.

They met with K-12 and higher education administrators to talk about the future.

The summit’s agenda discussed the future of ag, energy, digitization and more.

“Trying to look out ahead and think ‘okay, if we see these things coming, what do we need to start doing to get ready with them and should we attempt to participate in it?’” said Mark R. Hagerott, chancellor for the North Dakota University System.

The ND State Board of Higher Education commissioned nine study groups who presented their findings to the summit for strategies in the future.

