DSU president talks about program changes

May Hall at Dickinson State
May Hall at Dickinson State(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson State University’s President says they’re working on updates to move from two colleges with nine departments to four schools.

This comes following President Steve Easton’s announcement last September that to avoid a budget crisis, they’re eliminating seven majors and letting go of some tenured faculty.

Majors in communication, mathematics and theatre among others are being cut.

Easton says the changes will be presented to faculty hopefully by early next year and be set in place by February.

He says he understands the re-organization is difficult for the forty-four students impacted but overall, the campus atmosphere is positive.

“Overall, its been a really pretty good atmosphere, I’m really encouraged this fall our students are supporting each other they’re going to the student events, athletic events, we had a play last weekend there was nice attendance,” said Steve Easton, Dickinson State University president.

Easton says the faculty members’ last day will be September 30, 2024.

