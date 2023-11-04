​Dickinson community plans a concert for arts program

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Plans are in the works for a Christmas concert in Dickinson to raise money for the arts.

Dickinson Eagle Scout Andrew Jacobs is coordinating the evening of music at the high school this December to support the Badlands Opera Project.

Players Sports Bar & Grill is a sponsor of the event and the general manager says it will be a great way to bring the community together for the holidays.

“In times, when, times are struggling and sometimes it’s tough for people to raise money, we need to support the arts to have a well-rounded community with sports, and education, and arts is important, that’s how we grow,” said Rob Eilts, general manager at Players Sports Bar & Grill.

The concert is on Sunday, December 10th at seven pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.badlandsopera.org.

