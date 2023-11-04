Can the Mediterranean diet lessen symptoms of PTSD?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - PTSD can seriously impact someone’s quality of life. This is especially true of veterans.

North Dakota’s Department of Veterans Affairs says there are more than 55,000 veterans in our state.

According to the National Center for PTSD, about 7 out of every 100 of them have PTSD.

A recent study says adhering to the Mediterranean diet could help lessen the symptoms of those with PTSD.

Dietitian Rachel Iverson said there’s some basis for this thought process, but to not get your hopes up.

“The research studies that they looked at, they can show correlation, but they can’t show causation. So we can’t prove, again, when you eat better, PTSD symptoms are actually lower, but we can say, in this one study, people who ate a Mediterranean style diet experienced less symptoms,” said Iverson, who works at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition.

Iverson said it’s important to remember that nutrition can not replace therapy or medication.

