Can adhering to the Mediterranean diet help with osteoporosis?

Produce at a grocery store
Produce at a grocery store(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers say adhering to the Mediterranean diet could help lower the chances of bone fractures due to osteoporosis.

The diet’s focus on fruits, veggies and healthy fats can provide inflammatory benefits.

Dietitian Rachel Iverson said inflammation is often associated with osteoporosis, so a healthy diet like the Mediterranean one could help on that front.

However, she said it’s important to remember the traditional Mediterranean diet doesn’t have a big focus on calcium sources, which is important for preventing and combating osteoporosis.

“I would not often recommend the Mediterranean diet specifically for osteoporosis because you need a balance of both the anti-inflammatory effect and the calcium, vitamin D and vitamin K that you need to make the bone remodeling happen in your favor,” said Iverson, who works at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition.

Iverson recommends talking to a dietitian and a physical therapist to help with your osteoporosis symptoms.

