Williston woman sentenced to 14 years for striking child with a hot pan

By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday after taking an Alford plea for child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

Prosecutors say Sandra Travis struck her child with a hot pan last year. They say she also withheld the child’s asthma medication and another person’s food.

Travis originally pleaded not guilty, before changing her plea in June. An Alford plea means she claims to be innocent but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict.

Northwest District Court Judge Chas Neff Jr. says Travis must serve 10 years for the child abuse charge, and four consecutive years for one of the child neglect charges. The second neglect charge was suspended.

Travis will also have to register as an offender against children.

