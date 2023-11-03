Trinity in Football Semi-Finals

Trinity in Football Semi-Finals
Trinity in Football Semi-Finals(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 16 high school football teams still playing this week. The winners will gather in Fargo next week for the Dakota Bowl. Trinity is one of the four still alive in Class A. The undefeated Titans play the undefeated Aggies from Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison on Saturday afternoon.

Trinity’s offense has scored 50-point once, 6-times in the 40s and 4-times in the 30s, including last week’s 35-13 playoff win over Killdeer.

“Our speed on the perimeter really makes teams have to spread out our passing game, and the defense is spread out and running up behind our O-line, who is doing a pretty good job this year, and our running back Dassinger has been running the ball really hard and getting downhill. It just opens up and everyone just helps each other on the offensive side of the ball,” said Jace Kovash, Trinity senior.

“I love being part of this offense because when one down closes, another one opens. If I’m not having a good game or they’re focusing on me, somebody else on our offense opens up and nobody is selfish. We are all friends and we’re one team. It’s not an individual sport. It’s a team sport,” said Gage Glaser, Trinity senior.

Trinity is a team that is able to move the ball well both on the ground and through the air.

“I think we have maybe a little bit of an under-earned reputation of being a finesse, speed team that doesn’t like to hit people, but I think if you asked our offensive lineman ‘what would you like to do?’ they want to pound the ball and hand it off to Ty running power and dive and things like that, but to be able to have that in our back pocket, to be able to throw the ball as well,” said John Odermann, Trinity head coach.

Tomorrow’s semi-final match-up in Velva is at 1:30 p.m. CT. The other Class A semi-final is Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich at Kindred.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/02/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/02/2023
Wisconsin Athletics
Britta Curl named HCA Women’s Player of the Month
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
UPDATE: Minot mayor challenges West Fargo mayor over NDHSAA football semifinal game