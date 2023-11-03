Trinity in Football Semi-Finals

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 16 high school football teams still playing this week. The winners will gather in Fargo next week for the Dakota Bowl. Trinity is one of the four still alive in Class A. The undefeated Titans play the undefeated Aggies from Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison on Saturday afternoon.

Trinity’s offense has scored 50-point once, 6-times in the 40s and 4-times in the 30s, including last week’s 35-13 playoff win over Killdeer.

“Our speed on the perimeter really makes teams have to spread out our passing game, and the defense is spread out and running up behind our O-line, who is doing a pretty good job this year, and our running back Dassinger has been running the ball really hard and getting downhill. It just opens up and everyone just helps each other on the offensive side of the ball,” said Jace Kovash, Trinity senior.

“I love being part of this offense because when one down closes, another one opens. If I’m not having a good game or they’re focusing on me, somebody else on our offense opens up and nobody is selfish. We are all friends and we’re one team. It’s not an individual sport. It’s a team sport,” said Gage Glaser, Trinity senior.

Trinity is a team that is able to move the ball well both on the ground and through the air.

“I think we have maybe a little bit of an under-earned reputation of being a finesse, speed team that doesn’t like to hit people, but I think if you asked our offensive lineman ‘what would you like to do?’ they want to pound the ball and hand it off to Ty running power and dive and things like that, but to be able to have that in our back pocket, to be able to throw the ball as well,” said John Odermann, Trinity head coach.

Tomorrow’s semi-final match-up in Velva is at 1:30 p.m. CT. The other Class A semi-final is Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich at Kindred.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.