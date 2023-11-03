Special Olympics ND in need of volunteers

Midway Lanes in Mandan
Midway Lanes in Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Special Olympics North Dakota will host its state bowling tournament in Mandan this weekend.

Members of the organization say there are more athletes since the pandemic. It’s gotten to the point where there are two locations for the tournament, one in Mandan and another in Fargo. More than 400 people are expected to participate.

“It fills your cup to see these athletes celebrating what they can do, not what they can’t do. Because that’s unfortunately what happens too often to individuals with intellectual disabilities,” said Ally Grainger, development director for Special Olympics North Dakota.

All the action will be at Midway Lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and anyone is welcome to go cheer on the athletes.

Grainger says they still need volunteers for the event. You can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

Latest News

South Border in 9-Man Semi-Finals
South Border in 9-Man Semi-Finals
Trinity in Football Semi-Finals
Trinity in Football Semi-Finals
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/02/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/02/2023