Special Olympics ND in need of volunteers

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Special Olympics North Dakota will host its state bowling tournament in Mandan this weekend.

Members of the organization say there are more athletes since the pandemic. It’s gotten to the point where there are two locations for the tournament, one in Mandan and another in Fargo. More than 400 people are expected to participate.

“It fills your cup to see these athletes celebrating what they can do, not what they can’t do. Because that’s unfortunately what happens too often to individuals with intellectual disabilities,” said Ally Grainger, development director for Special Olympics North Dakota.

All the action will be at Midway Lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and anyone is welcome to go cheer on the athletes.

Grainger says they still need volunteers for the event. You can sign up by clicking here.

