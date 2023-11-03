South Border in 9-Man Semi-Finals

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 9-Man semi-finals are on Saturday. South Border is a win away from its first trip to the Dakota Bowl. The Mustangs play in New Rockford tomorrow.

South Border has playoff victories over MLS and Hettinger County.

The Mustangs are 11-0 and the most points they’ve allowed this year are 26 back in week two.

“They want to win football games. They want to win and they were willing to do whatever it takes to win. That was the question we asked early on, ‘do you guys want to win?’ Of course, everyone wants to win, ‘but do you want to do what it takes to win?’ These guys actually do, and they’ve proven that and they’re getting the reward for that. They’re still high school kids and this is the only shot they’re ever going to get let’s make the most of it,” said Evan Mellmer, South Border head coach.

New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock is also undefeated.

They’re scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CT Saturday. The other 9-Man semi-final is Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn against North Prairie.

