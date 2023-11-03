Senate appropriations committee discuss supplemental funding for national security priorities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two weeks ago today, President Joe Biden requested more than $105 billion in a national security package. Of that, about $61.4 billion would go towards Ukraine and about $14 billion would be used for Israel. The package also asks for about $13.6 billion towards the United States’ southern border.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday, senators talked about the package with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, says it is critically important to support both allies.

“I happen to believe America is the greatest country that has ever existed on the face of the earth. We need to support Israel, we need to make sure we’re standing up to Russia, and I think we are able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Tester.

Tester received assurance from Austin supplemental funding would make the United States stronger from a national security standpoint. Tester also pressed Austin on the importance of providing more funding to Ukraine. Austin says without US support, Russia would win the war.

“I would just hope that this committee shows the leadership that I know we have sitting on both sides of the aisles to do the right thing here and get a supplemental out that works for our national security,” said Tester.

While Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, says it’s necessary to support Israel and Ukraine, he also says he wants the money going towards the US-Mexico border to help deter illegal immigration.

“Border security is national security and I’m trying to understand how $14 billion to house, transport, and provide other services to individuals coming here illegally won’t just encourage more to come,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven asked Blinken to give assurance they would be able to stop the flow of illegal immigration and whether they would enforce policies enacted during the last administration. Blinken says they will work with other countries and enforce every reasonable measure to ensure a safe migratory flow.

Hoeven also asked Austin about strategy in Ukraine going forward.

“We need to know we have a strategy as part of this funding. I think it’s very important in terms of building support of the funding for Ukraine,” said Hoeven.

It is unknown if and when a package will pass and what its specifics will be.

The President’s request also includes funding for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.