Retirement home in Lidgerwood thrives after nearly closing 1 year ago

Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, ND
Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, ND(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An assisted living facility in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, that was on the verge of closing its doors one year ago, is hoping to add residents after months of hard work, rebuilding and community support.

People living at Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood received notices last fall that they would have to find a new place to live. Employees were also left job searching after the announcement.

Now, the facility is home to more than a dozen people and they have room for about 15 more. The Board President says support from the community is what allowed them to keep the doors open.

“Just real struggles,” Board President Paul Event said recalling the fall of 2022. “We’ve turned it around, gaining residents, we’re putting a new roof on as we speak. It’s all through community support, statewide, everywhere, tri-state.”

Administrative Assistant Hope Seelye helps coordinate activates at Dakota Estates. She says they have Bingo twice a week, plus plenty of other things for the residents to get involved with.

“I like to expand their minds and try different things so we’ve been doing a lot of painting and crafts,” Seelye said. “We had horses come visit for some equine therapy, just all sorts of things and it’s an exciting place to be.”

If you’d like to support the facility, this is the first year Dakota Estates will be part of Giving Hearts Day in February.

They are also holding a fundraiser at the Lidgerwood American Legion on December 16 when there will be a chili feed and silent auction. Learn more on the Dakota Estates website.

Previous Coverage
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes

