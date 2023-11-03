Questions raised about inheritance in Minot poisoning case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors say 47-year-old Ina Kenoyer poisoned her boyfriend Steven Riley, Jr. with anti-freeze on the false belief that she would receive part of a multi-million-dollar inheritance upon his death.

As the story has now gained national attention, questions are being raised as to if that inheritance existed at all.

Joe Skurzewski: Fair to say this was a unique case for the Minot Police Department?”

Police Chief John Klug: “Fair to say that, yeah.”

Minot Police Chief John Klug said in his 30 years with the department he hasn’t seen a case quite like this.

He says his investigators are now doing background work on the case, including looking into the multi-million-dollar inheritance that Steven Riley thought he was getting.

“Both the victim and Ina Kenoyer believed that the $30 million was real. To our knowledge that $30 million doesn’t exist. We have nothing to indicate that there was a long-lost relative,” said Klug.

Klug commended the work of his investigators on this case.

As for Kenoyer, she still remains in custody in Minot on a $1 million cash or corporate surety bond.

An attorney hadn’t been assigned to her case yet as of Friday afternoon.

She is expected to be arraigned next month.

