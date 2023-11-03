ND DOCR director to retire at the end of the year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum announced Oct. 11 the director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) is retiring at the end of the year.

Dave Krabbenhoft served as director since March 2021 and as interim director since August 2020.

Since 1985, Krabbenhoft has worked in state government.

Rehabilitaion and criminal justice reforms were some of the staples of Krabbenhoft’s time as director, interim director and director of administration for the DOCR.

Governor Burgum thanked Krabbenhoft for his work, saying:

“During his more than 20 years in corrections and nearly four decades of service to the state, Dave Krabbenhoft has devoted himself to giving North Dakotans the best possible opportunities for a bright future – including ensuring that those involved in the criminal justice system can rehabilitate themselves and become healthy, productive and safe neighbors,” Burgum said.

The DOCR director’s position is posted online.

