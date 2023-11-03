Minot’s magical student managers keep football team running

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For every big play, someone has to make the magic.

“Managers are awesome,” said Chauncy Hendershot, Minot High head football coach.

“I think they’re the best in the state because they’re always there. In games too, they’re always there and always ready,” said Logan Conklin, a senior at Minot High.

Minot High’s student manager staff is the Magicians’ magic wand.

“Every little thing that, that pops up, we can really depend on them to do that,” said Hendershot.

“All of the things that you don’t have to ask for, it’s great. It’s water, there’s music playing during practice, getting everything right and situated, it’s stuff that you don’t have to ask for and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Lucas Beeter, a senior at Minot High.

Elliot Magcalas, Mckayla Whitfield, Haleigh Carr, Kaitlynn Weikamp and Kamylee Theibert can take care of any problem.

“There’s a lot of little things for us as a coaching staff that they take off our plate every single day,” said Hendershot.

The five have the titles of hydration specialists, drone pilots, and even DJs.

“I think they embody some of the values that we are espousing as a team and striving for it as a team,” said Hendershot.

No task is too tall for this team.

“Our managers get along really well. They’re out here every day, helping us out. I think it’s the teamwork that they have, just like us, that makes it complete,” said Landon Bedell, a junior at Minot High.

From the waters on the ground to the drones in the sky.

“They’re as much a part of this team as, as anyone that’s out there, and I think an embodiment of the community, of just our school, and then the community of Minot and the support that we’re getting,” said Hendershot.

Minot’s managers are making magic.

Minot’s semifinal playoff game starts Friday at 7 p.m. at West Fargo Sheyenne.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.