Minot man charged in pursuit to request new attorney, sentencing postponed

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man who prosecutors say tried to run over a deputy during a multi-county pursuit in February is now asking for a new attorney.

Joshua Chambers appeared in court in Minot Thursday for what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing.

The 19-year-old Chambers pleaded guilty in June to nine charges across two case files, including attempted murder.

Investigators said Chambers led deputies from McLean and Ward Counties on a high-speed pursuit from Underwood to downtown Minot the morning of Feb. 25, and at one point drove towards a deputy, before the pursuit ended in a crash near the downtown area.

In court Thursday, Chambers’ attorney David Dusek indicated that his client wanted a change of attorney, and said his client does not understand the ramifications of the plea he made.

“Simply because of the gravity of the case, I want him to be able to understand everything that’s going on in case, the ramifications of the plea agreement, not taking a plea agreement, make sure he understands that thoroughly,” Dusek told Judge Richard Hagar.

Hagar moved the sentencing to a later date.

The judge reminded Chambers that if the courts approve Dusek’s withdrawal from the case, and he elects to have a court-appointed attorney, he would not be able to choose whichever lawyer he wants.

Future hearings in the case have not yet been set.

Chambers remains in custody in Minot on a $1 million bond.

