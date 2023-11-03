Hockey neck guards selling out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hockey neck guards have been a hot topic after the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson this past weekend. He passed away after his neck was cut on a skate during a game.

Bismarck Hockey Boosters says their affiliate USA Hockey does not mandate neck guards in the sport right now, but things could change.

It is up to players and parents in Bismarck and Mandan if they want to wear the gear. Members say local stores and even many online shops sold out of the equipment in the past week.

“Pretty horrific incident that recently happened. So I think it kind of has everyone on high awareness and starting to put the pieces together on what the best decision will be,” said Mario Lamoureux, hockey director.

The English Ice Hockey Association announced this week, that neck guards will be mandated for players at every level in the league next year.

