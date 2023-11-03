Glendive active shooter incident

GLENDIVE, M.T. (KFYR) - Dawson County authorities are responding to an active shooter situation.

Dawson County Dispatch Communications Director Janet Moore says police are warning residents who live in the Marsh Road area to stay inside their homes and lock their doors and windows.

Residents will be told when the situation is over and when it’s safe to leave their homes.

Officials advise the public to avoid calling the police department unless there is an emergency or there is information about the active shooter situation, as lines are being flooded with calls.

