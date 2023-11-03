Former state legislator’s teaching license suspended
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Education Standards and Practices Board has suspended former state legislator Raymond Holmberg’s lifetime teaching license.
Holmberg retired in 2002 after teaching in the Grand Forks Public Schools District for 35 years.
This week he pleaded not guilty to federal sex tourism and child pornography charges.
The board says if Holmberg is convicted or pleads guilty his license will be permanently revoked.
