Format change allows DAPL public comments to be heard on a broader scale

Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)
Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fate of the Dakota Access Pipeline is now in the hands of the Army Corps of Engineers as public comment wrapped up on Thursday evening.

Many people say they were shocked on Wednesday when they heard public comment about a DAPL Environmental Impact Statement would be in a one-on-one booth.

”I was very disappointed but not 100% surprised because the Army Corps have been making their own rules since day one,” said executive director of ND Native Vote and Standing Rock Sioux tribal member Nicole Donaghy.

On the second night of public comment, the format changed, and people got the chance to have their voices heard by all in the room.

”We have to speak out,” said Donaghy.

The Corps said the previous format was more efficient and would curb any public speaking fears. However, many people stepped up in front of the room to speak into a microphone.

People opposed to DAPL reiterated their worries about the pipeline being so close to the reservation and the impact on the water and environment.

”It ridiculous how you are destroying mother earth and you think it’s improvement. It’s ridiculous how you get away with the things you do, please shut down DAPL,” said Oscar High Elk of Green Grass, S.D.

State officials say the pipeline has operated safely for the past six years.

They also say shutting down DAPL would cut state revenues by about 1.2 billion dollars the first year and the route chosen was shorter and impacted fewer green fields and wetlands.

“And it was in an existing corridor for infrastructure for pipelines and transmission lines. That’s the best practice when you come to citing and permitting infrastructure,” said public service commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

After the meetings, writers of the EIS will take the comments and determine what in the statement might need to change.

After that the Corps will decide which option it prefers.

The Corps expects the final EIS to be published at the end of next year.

