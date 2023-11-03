Demand for trade jobs and programs in the state

An HVAC class at BSC
An HVAC class at BSC(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The job market is expanding, for some industries more than others. Bismarck State College says its trade programs are booming.

At Bismarck State College, HVAC students are busy learning sought-after trades.

Students like Aanders Weltz are fired up for their future careers.

“The trend for going into the trades for a while was going down because that wasn’t the popular thing to do. But it’s it’s definitely booming up a little more now,” said Weltz.

Job Service North Dakota says most trades’ openings have increased since 2021.

“Now, post-COVID, we’re seeing a lot more students wanting to enter the trades,” said Mari P. Volk, dean of Current and Emerging Technologies at Bismarck State College.

She says job demands change each year.

Welding had a big need last year and HVAC classes are full every year.

Job Service says occupational groups that would primarily include trade occupations have just over 4,000 of the 14,670 total online openings in the state.

Weltz says he’s already guaranteed a job in HVAC when he graduates this year.

“For North Dakota, huge need. I mean, especially Bismarck, we’re just always growing. Every time there’s new construction going up, we gotta be there,” said Weltz.

He says the shorter education path and immediate job placement were appealing.

“And it’s really the requirement of industry. They are not requiring people to have that bachelor’s, those higher degree levels. They really want people that are highly skilled in the trade that they need them in and that’s where our programs come into play,” said Volk.

While they’re hammering away on schoolwork, they’re getting equipped with real-world skills.

Job Service says Construction and Extraction occupations alone are projected to grow 29 percent in the next 10 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

Latest News

Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
North Dakota Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos
ND Department of Agriculture agrees with court decision to restore use of chlorpyrifos
Minot Cheer Team 2023
Minot Cheer Team defending state titles at NDCCA fall competiton
Dickinson High School classroom
Envision 2035 Summit prepares for the future of education in the state