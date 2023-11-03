Britta Curl named HCA Women’s Player of the Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Britta Curl has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association(HCA) Women’s Player of the Month for September/October.

The Bismarck native is a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin.

Through 10 games this season, Curl has totaled 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists).

Curl is on a nine-game goal streak, tied for a program record.

She leads the country averaging 2.6 points per game.

Curl and the Badgers head to St. Cloud State for a pair of games beginning Friday.

