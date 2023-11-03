Bipartisan Senate vote confirms Allvin as next Air Force Chief of Staff

David Allvin
David Allvin(U.S. Air Force / Sgt. Stuart Bright)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KMOT) – North Dakota’s U.S. Senators joined a near-unanimous vote Thursday to confirm Gen. David Allvin as the next Air Force Chief of Staff.

Allvin had been filling in as acting chief for roughly a month. The former Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles “C.Q.” Brown became the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in September.

Allvin visited Minot Air Force Base last month, meeting with airmen and touring several sites on base.

The vote was 95-1.

