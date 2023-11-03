American Cancer Society awards Sanford Health more than $120,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Cancer Society awarded Sanford Health more than $120,000 in grant money to help patients who would otherwise struggle to afford lodging and travel.

The grant is meant to help patients in rural areas get to and from the hospital for their treatments.

Jill Rodgers, director of oncology, said Sanford plans on giving gas cards with $200 to patients who live more than 60 miles away from Sanford’s location in Bismarck.

About half of the grant money will go toward paying for patients to stay in hotels near the hospital, like the Radisson or the La Quinta.

“The financial aspect of treatment is huge, and if we can help with a little thing like travel or lodging, which is a big thing for some people, they’re very grateful for it,” said Rodgers.

The grant money is split between Sanford’s locations in Sioux Falls, Fargo, Bemidji and Bismarck.

