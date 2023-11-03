911 dispatchers in Minot relocating to new facility

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - In an emergency, we usually dial 911. The dispatchers in Minot who answer those calls now have a new center to work at.

Margaret Haugan, the Public Safety Answering Point manager, has been on the floor of the previous center for 12 years. She said she has not seen anything like the new facility.

Haugan said there, the dispatchers have more room to move, breathe, see outside and interact.

“I think morale will be up because a person may be having a bad day; this person might be having a great day. You’ll be able to sense each other and still be able to stay out of the bubble,” said Haugan.

The facility includes a decompression room, which Haugan says will be key to helping them regroup.

Justin Sundheim, Minot Police captain, said dispatchers can work anywhere from 8 to 12-hour shifts with little respite throughout the day.

He said they wanted to make the environment as comfortable as possible due to some of the vicarious trauma they may experience.

“Whenever law enforcement or fire EMS respond to a call, sometimes it’s forgotten that the dispatchers are the ones that are the first answering that call and experiencing a lot of those terrible things that somebody might be going through,” said Sundheim.

Some of the features include adjustable desks, customizable temperature and lighting and a visual aquarium.

They’ll begin shifts in the new facility on Monday, November 6.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.