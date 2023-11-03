2021 contentious ND district map upheld by district court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Friday the U.S. District Court upheld the North Dakota legislative district map drawn in 2021 that some believed was unlawfully changed.

The North Dakota legislature redrew the district map in 2021 after the 2020 census, as is required by law.

When the legislature redrew the map, it created subdivisions in districts four and nine encompassing the Native American reservations. This was done to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

The map was challenged under the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The challengers said the subdistricts were unlawful racial gerrymandering, or in other words, that the districts were created to give the Native Americans less of a voice in the state government.

The federal judges sided with the original map with the subdistricts.

The judges said the legislature was correct in creating the subdistricts to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

