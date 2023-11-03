2021 contentious ND district map upheld by district court

ND State District Map 2021
ND State District Map 2021(ndlegis.gov)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Friday the U.S. District Court upheld the North Dakota legislative district map drawn in 2021 that some believed was unlawfully changed.

The North Dakota legislature redrew the district map in 2021 after the 2020 census, as is required by law.

When the legislature redrew the map, it created subdivisions in districts four and nine encompassing the Native American reservations. This was done to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

The map was challenged under the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The challengers said the subdistricts were unlawful racial gerrymandering, or in other words, that the districts were created to give the Native Americans less of a voice in the state government.

The federal judges sided with the original map with the subdistricts.

The judges said the legislature was correct in creating the subdistricts to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/3/2023
Dave Krabbenhoft is retiring at the end of the year
ND DOCR director to retire at the end of the year
Sandra Travis struck her child with a hot pan last year.
Williston woman sentenced to 14 years for striking child with a hot pan
Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND
Senate appropriations committee discuss supplemental funding for national security priorities