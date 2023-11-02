VFW Sports Center Construction update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the near future there will be another sheet of ice for recreation in Bismarck.

The VFW Sports Center Expansion project is getting closer to its opening date.

The estimated project cost is $15.7 million.

“We had hoped to be skating by the end of the year, right now we are hoping to wrap up a few things here in the next month and have a better idea,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

He says the goal is to open in early 2024.

“I think with the wet summer, really every time it rained it pushed us back a little bit a few days here and a few days there. Which just has made trying to get everything wrapped up before the winter a little more challenging,” said Klipfel.

The new rink will have seats for 260 patrons, an enhanced lobby and concession area for rinks two and three, 70 additional parking spots and more locker rooms.

“You know we are always looking at how we can improve our facilities because as facilities age they need upgrades and improvements. The other avenue is our refrigeration system for rink two is nearing the end of its useful life,” said Klipfel.

Part of the construction project is to replace rink two’s refrigeration.

The project is being funded by the Parks District with support from Bismarck Schools, Hockey Boosters, Figure Skating Club and some campaigns for naming rights.

The rink is used by the Bismarck, Bobcats, Schools, Figure Skaters, Hockey Boosters and other activities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.