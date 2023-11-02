UPDATE: No evidence of mechanical error in death of ND state senator, says NTSB preliminary investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/02/2023 at 2:40 p.m.): A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says there was no evidence of mechanical error in the plane crash that killed North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen and his whole family.

The report says a witness says they saw the plane take off, then turn around as it gained altitude.

The witness says the plane seemed to start losing altitude before it went out of sight.

The report says shortly thereafter the witness heard two distinct impacts.

This observation was corroborated by the NTSB’s investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (AP) - UPDATE (10/2/23 at 6 p.m.): A state senator from North Dakota, his wife and their two young children died when the small plane they were traveling in crashed soon after a refueling stop in Utah, a Senate leader said Monday.

Doug Larsen’s death was confirmed Monday in an email that Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent to his fellow senators and was obtained by The Associated Press.

The plane crashed Sunday evening shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 15 miles north of the desert recreation town of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Department statement posted on Facebook. The sheriff’s office said the senator was the pilot and all four people on board the plane were killed.

“Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah,” Hogue wrote in his email. “They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.”

“I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy,” Hogue wrote. “Hold your family close today.”

A bouquet of roses was draped over Larsen’s desk in the Senate chamber, just above the nameplate that reads: “D. Larsen - District 34.”

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the state Capitol Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died Sunday in a plane crash near Moab, Utah. Larsen was first elected to the state Senate in 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dura) (Jack Dura | AP)

The crash of the single-engine Piper plane was being investigated, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a social media post.

An NTSB spokesman said a board investigator was expected to arrive at the scene Monday “to begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.”

Officials didn’t release the plane’s origin or final destination. After landing at the airport, the travelers took a car into Moab before taking off in the refueled plane, NTSB spokesman Fabian Salazar said at a news conference at the airport.

The agency will have a preliminary report on the crash within a couple weeks, followed by a final report in a year to year and a half, Salazar said.

Larsen was a Republican first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. His district comprises Mandan and he chaired a Senate panel that handled industry and business legislation. He and his wife, Amy, were business owners.

Larsen served 29 years in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He mobilized twice, to Iraq from 2009-10 and to Washington, D.C., from 2013-14, according to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge among other honors.

Republican state Sen. Scott Meyer, who sat behind Larsen in the Senate, remembered him for his unique and dry sense of humor, candor on issues and passion for flying. He recalled a Saturday afternoon in the Senate chamber when Larsen talked with fellow senators for roughly an hour about flying planes and working on his private pilot’s license.

“He was passionate about flying. He really was,” Meyer said.

District Republicans will appoint a successor to fill out the remainder of Larsen’s term, through November 2024.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ORIGINAL STORY (10/2/23 at 1 p.m.): According to an FAA incident report, a plane carrying four people crashed during takeoff in Moab, Utah, Sunday night.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 8:30 p.m. local time, it responded to a plane crash at Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab.

Utah media outlets are reporting four people were killed in the accident.

The FAA incident report stated three people including the pilot were killed and one was seriously injured.

According to FAA records, the plane, a 1966 Piper PA28, was registered to Douglas Larsen of Mandan, North Dakota.

Larsen has been a state senator for North Dakota’s 34th district since 2021.

“I think he will be remembered as a good leader, a rising star in the North Dakota state legislature. He had a lot of potential moving forward. I know he was interested in government, so I think he had a bright future in politics,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, R-District 8.

“I think he served his district phenomenally, it’s going to be a void. I talked to colleagues today, you don’t replace people, somebody else will come and serve, but nobody can replace Doug, I can tell you that,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-District-19.

Statements:

Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement: “First Lady Kathryn, Lt. Gov. Miller and I are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife, Amy, and their two young sons. Sen. Larsen was a father, husband, coach, entrepreneur, businessman, state senator and lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard who committed himself fully to each of those roles with an unwavering sense of honor and duty. As a legislator, he was a tenacious advocate for individual rights and the freedoms he defended through his military service. We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and friends and join his legislative colleagues, National Guard brothers and sisters and the Mandan community in mourning the tragic passing of Sen. Larsen and his family.”

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, issued the following statement: “I am saddened by the loss of Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two sons. I cannot think of a more tragic loss for one family, and the North Dakota National Guard sends our condolences to all of their friends and family. Doug was a true patriot who dedicated his life, both in and out of uniform, to serving others. I had the distinct pleasure to call him a Brother in Arms.”

The North Dakota Republican Party released a statement on Larsen’s death saying, “On behalf of the NDGOP, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Larsen family. Senator Doug Larsen (D34) was a man of faith and a patriot who served in the National Guard. His voice will be missed in the North Dakota Senate.”

Sen. John Hoeven issued the following statement: “Mikey and I send our deepest condolences to the Larsen family following this tragedy. We honor their memory and dedication to their community, state and nation. For nearly 30 years, Doug served as a member of the National Guard, protecting our country both at home and abroad, and his family served right alongside him as he answered the call. We join the Mandan community in mourning their loss and offer our prayers on behalf of all their friends and loved ones.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer issued the following statement on his Facebook page: “Kris and I are saddened by the tragic passing of North Dakota State Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two children. My prayers are with their loved ones.”

