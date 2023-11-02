University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards

Katie Richards
Katie Richards(University of North Dakota Athletics)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is mourning the loss former women’s basketball standout Katie Richards, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2 at age 45.

According to UND, Richards was one of the greatest players to put on the Fighting Sioux basketball uniform. She helped them reach four NCAA tournaments, won two North Central Conference crowns and won three straight national championships from 1996 to 2000.

Richards was also named Miss Basketball North Dakota as she played in 123 games and ended her career with 1,512 points/769 rebounds. She earned All-NCC honors in her last two years.

UND Women’s Basketball Head Coach says, “The news of Katie’s passing is absolutely devastating. She was not only just one of the greats of our program, but so much more. She was a great teammate, not just to those she played with, but to with everyone that put on the North Dakota jersey. She was a great mother, dear friend and one of the most selfless people I know. Everything Katie did she did 100 percent and with all her heart.”

Most recently, Richards was an instructor at Mayville State and served on the UND Letterwinners Association.

The University’s athletic director says, “She was one of the most influential alums we have had at UND and her legacy will live on forever.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendive shooting update
UPDATE: Glendive shooting leaves one injured and one in custody
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Sandra Travis struck her child with a hot pan last year.
Williston woman sentenced to 14 years for striking child with a hot pan
Minot vs West Fargo Sheyenne
Minot High scores 40 second-half points to complete comeback, advances to Dakota Bowl XXXI

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Minot Cheer Team defending state titles at NDCCA fall competition
First News at Ten
Can adhering to the Mediterranean diet help with osteoporosis?
First News at Ten
DSU president talks about program changes
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast 11/3/23
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 11/3/23