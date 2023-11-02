University of North Dakota mourns the loss of former basketball standout, Katie Richards

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is mourning the loss former women’s basketball standout Katie Richards, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2 at age 45.

According to UND, Richards was one of the greatest players to put on the Fighting Sioux basketball uniform. She helped them reach four NCAA tournaments, won two North Central Conference crowns and won three straight national championships from 1996 to 2000.

Richards was also named Miss Basketball North Dakota as she played in 123 games and ended her career with 1,512 points/769 rebounds. She earned All-NCC honors in her last two years.

UND Women’s Basketball Head Coach says, “The news of Katie’s passing is absolutely devastating. She was not only just one of the greats of our program, but so much more. She was a great teammate, not just to those she played with, but to with everyone that put on the North Dakota jersey. She was a great mother, dear friend and one of the most selfless people I know. Everything Katie did she did 100 percent and with all her heart.”

Most recently, Richards was an instructor at Mayville State and served on the UND Letterwinners Association.

The University’s athletic director says, “She was one of the most influential alums we have had at UND and her legacy will live on forever.”

