Turtle Mountain’s heritage center celebrates Native American Month

TURTLE MOUNTAIN, N.D (KMOT) - Museums are a window into the past. They showcase fundamental cultural history and preserve artifacts and heirlooms.

Sarah Dauphinais visited the heritage center with her daughter for the first time. She said when she was little, her parents brought her and her siblings to the center when it was in another building.

“Our heritage is very important in our family, so my parents are always bringing us to cultural events,” said Dauphinais.

The center hosts workshops for drum, basket or ribbon skirt making.

Kathy Zaste, director of the center, said parents and grandparents, who have the background, can pass the knowledge on to the next generation.

“The finished product too, seeing what they’ve come up with, the designs and everything, it’s just beautiful,” said Zaste.

They’ve displayed bags, moccasins, belts and dresses made from beadwork with higher-level patterns. Zaste said students taking a beadwork course from the local college have come to the heritage center for research.

Dauphinais doesn’t consider herself an expert in the craft. She said the displays have changed.

“It’s a little different here from what I remember,” said Dauphinais.

They primarily feature art that is Chippewa or Michif.

Zaste said the colors and the beading have tribal distinctions.

“You can tell from the Ojibwe tribes and the Lakota tribe,” said Zaste.

While they’re working with present-day artists and storytellers, they also remember the past. At one of the annual pow-wows, they offered a tipi project to be covered with community members’ handprints.

“It represented Every Child Matters, the children that have been taken from us, and that now we’re finding and wanting to bring them home,” said Zaste.

They’re also taking part in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990.

The center will be showcasing local artists in honor of Native American Month from November 16 – 18.

