Those Who Serve: Minot Air Force Base aircraft crew member innovates

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Doing a job without the best equipment can hamper the quality of life at work.

This holds true for those who have to work outdoors in the cold, including our men and women in uniform.

At Minot Air Force Base, members of Team Minot have found innovative ways to help everyone do their jobs amid the bitter North Dakota winters.

First Lieutenant Krystalyn Delph said aircraft crews can spend hours outside in negative temperatures working on jets.

“Anytime that we can keep them in, off the flight line and not having to be out there on the jet is awesome,” said Delph.

She is part of the Ignited Working Group.

“Basically, we’re igniting innovation across the base,” said Stephen Kroft, 5th Contracting Squadron Commander.

Kroft said the group was established at the end of 2021. It’s made up of civil engineers, contractors who buy supplies, protocol personnel, and a group called Atomic Spark.

He said when the Ignited Working Group asked squadrons for feedback, aircraft maintenance workers said they wanted better winter gear for themselves and a better aircraft engine heater.

Kroft said ice buildup can damage the engines of the B-52s, leading to repairs. He said one of the maintenance workers designed a solution to increase the engine temperature.

A jet at MAFB (Abi Kinder)

“What we found is that the best innovations are typically ground up. It’s grassroots from a troop that has identified an issue and a potential solution, and our job is to make their vision a reality,” said Kroft.

Atomic Sparks is currently working on advancing the original design. The Ignited group has also provided battery-heated gloves and more agile tools. Delph said she enjoys how proactive the group is on the material aspect.

“It’s not something they can fix themselves, so they kind of sit back and suffer in silence and that’s what we don’t want,” said Delph.

Kroft said the development will help protect the engines which range from $1 – 2.5 million.

Kroft also said they’ve made a lot of progress in the innovation for the last 18 months.

