Those Who Serve: Minot Air Force Base aircraft crew member innovates

Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Doing a job without the best equipment can hamper the quality of life at work.

This holds true for those who have to work outdoors in the cold, including our men and women in uniform.

At Minot Air Force Base, members of Team Minot have found innovative ways to help everyone do their jobs amid the bitter North Dakota winters.

First Lieutenant Krystalyn Delph said aircraft crews can spend hours outside in negative temperatures working on jets.

“Anytime that we can keep them in, off the flight line and not having to be out there on the jet is awesome,” said Delph.

She is part of the Ignited Working Group.

“Basically, we’re igniting innovation across the base,” said Stephen Kroft, 5th Contracting Squadron Commander.

Kroft said the group was established at the end of 2021. It’s made up of civil engineers, contractors who buy supplies, protocol personnel, and a group called Atomic Spark.

He said when the Ignited Working Group asked squadrons for feedback, aircraft maintenance workers said they wanted better winter gear for themselves and a better aircraft engine heater.

Kroft said ice buildup can damage the engines of the B-52s, leading to repairs. He said one of the maintenance workers designed a solution to increase the engine temperature.

A jet at MAFB
A jet at MAFB(Abi Kinder)

“What we found is that the best innovations are typically ground up. It’s grassroots from a troop that has identified an issue and a potential solution, and our job is to make their vision a reality,” said Kroft.

Atomic Sparks is currently working on advancing the original design. The Ignited group has also provided battery-heated gloves and more agile tools. Delph said she enjoys how proactive the group is on the material aspect.

“It’s not something they can fix themselves, so they kind of sit back and suffer in silence and that’s what we don’t want,” said Delph.

Kroft said the development will help protect the engines which range from $1 – 2.5 million.

Kroft also said they’ve made a lot of progress in the innovation for the last 18 months.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
ND state senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money
Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Regina Goodale to 40 years, with 5 suspended.
Minot woman sentenced to 35 years for her role in husband’s killing
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Damage to the patrol vehicle
NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son

Latest News

Joshua Chambers appeared in court in Minot for sentencing, requested a new attorney
Minot man charged in pursuit to request new attorney, sentencing postponed
David Allvin
Bipartisan Senate vote confirms Allvin as next Air Force Chief of Staff
Sanford Health
American Cancer Society awards Sanford Health more than $120,000
The conversation on the construction and operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline has been...
A look back at the debate on DAPL
Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development
Native Tourism Alliance attractions in development