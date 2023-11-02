Tauros Time: Minotauros captain to set franchise record Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Minotauros captain Trevor Stachowiak will make history Saturday night.

Simply by stepping on the ice during the game, Stachowiak will break the team’s all-time record for games played with 173 in his four seasons in Minot.

The 20-year-old first joined the Tauros for the 2020-2021 season. He tallied just seven points as a rookie.

“Stax” quadrupled his points total the next year with 28, then tallied 37 last season.

“I think I matured a lot as a player. I came in the league pretty early. It was a big learning experience for me right when I came in. Ever since then, I’ve learned how to be more of a complete player and the organization has done everything they can to help me develop and I’ve felt the improvements,” said Stachowiak.

Shelly Carbo, the team’s licensed clinical social worker and billet coordinator, hosts Stachowiak along with her husband, Eric, as a billet family.

“Starting with my billets, they’re the best people ever. They’re going to be a part of me for the rest of my life. They’re awesome. Obviously, the community too, our fan support here is unmatched. Every game, it’s packed in here. Everyone loves us. The town cares how we do, and that’s really special,” said Stachowiak.

The Tauros play in Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday night against the Wings.

The team’s next home series is Nov. 10 and 11 versus the Austin Bruins, at the MAYSA Arena.

