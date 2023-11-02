Study says toddler formula isn’t that nutritious

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drinks and formula powders for six to 36-month-old children may not be as nutritious as you think.

A study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that formulas intended for children six months to three years have little to no nutritional advantage over breast milk or solid food.

Researchers say some of the companies that sell toddler formula have been using “questionable” marketing practices that inflate nutrition claims. They say that can discourage parents from continuing to breastfeed their toddlers or avoid using infant formula, both of which are nutritious.

“Toddler formula should not be replacing any food that a toddler eats. They certainly aren’t necessary to fill in gaps, because even different supplementations like multivitamins or specific mineral supplementation that pediatricians or dieticians recommend to kids that might have those deficiencies, toddler formula isn’t necessary then, beyond that point,” said Michelle Kudrna, a dietitian who works with pediatric patients at Sanford.

Kudrna said infant formula is still nutritious and necessary for lots of babies, and it is not included in the toddler formulas covered by the study.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.