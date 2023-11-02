Public comment off to a loud start for DAPL environmental impact statement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The future of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota is still uncertain even though it has been operating in the state for six years. The Army Corps of Engineers is finishing up an Environmental Impact Statement, and to finalize it, there needs to be public comment. Which still brings up emotions.

As they have been saying for years, members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe say a potential spill could contaminate their water supply.

”We’re here for our children and those who come behind us,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member Floris White Bull.

Before the Army Corps of Engineers listened to public statements, some people held a small rally to voice their concerns, and when they walked into the room, they said they felt silenced.

They had three minutes to comment, and they had to do it behind a closed curtain, angry that it wasn’t a public forum. But some still chose to speak out publicly.

”Drink this water with oil in and then maybe the Lakota will consider a request to put our signature on the paper,” said Joe Lafferty of Iron Lighting, South Dakota.

Joe Lafferty of Iron Lighting, SD (left) speaks out with a demonstration of oil and water (Isabella Kraft | KFYR)

The Corps says this was the most efficient way to get through more people and every comment will be considered in the EIS.

Protestors show redacted pages from the EIS, while Army Corps employee Steven Wolf (left in green) watches (Isabella Kraft | KFYR)

Pipeline supporters also waited in line. They say the pipeline provides an enormous economic impact for the state and nation.

”If you do interrupt service through the pipeline, you all the sudden start displacing product on truck and rail. So that could have a dramatic impact again to the price of energy,” said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The Corps is considering five options for the pipeline, including leaving it as is, re-routing it to north of Bismarck or abandoning it.

After the meetings, writers of the EIS will take the comments and determine what in the statement might need to change. After that, the Corps will decide which option it prefers.

There’s one final meeting Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bismarck Radisson.

Many people livestreamed the meeting as protestors spoke publicly (Isabella Kraft | KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.