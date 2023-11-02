Police say woman threatened bank employees with a knife

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say a woman threatened bank employees with a knife Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested 36-year-old Sara Fahlstrom for robbery, terrorizing and other charges.

Police were called to Bravera Bank North just prior to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Bank employees told police Fahlstrom asked staff to close her account and withdraw her funds, then began threatening employees with a hunting knife after saying she was given the wrong amount.

Employees told police Fahlstrom left the bank shortly before police arrived and drove into a support pillar outside the bank.

Officers took her into custody without incident, no one was injured.

