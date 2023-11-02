Police say woman threatened bank employees with a knife
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say a woman threatened bank employees with a knife Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested 36-year-old Sara Fahlstrom for robbery, terrorizing and other charges.
Police were called to Bravera Bank North just prior to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Bank employees told police Fahlstrom asked staff to close her account and withdraw her funds, then began threatening employees with a hunting knife after saying she was given the wrong amount.
Employees told police Fahlstrom left the bank shortly before police arrived and drove into a support pillar outside the bank.
Officers took her into custody without incident, no one was injured.
