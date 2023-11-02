Northwest North Dakota construction projects continue despite early snowfall

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - With temperatures at or below freezing in northwest North Dakota, the snow will be here to stay. Fortunately, it looks like it’s not enough to impede progress at the old Eckert Youth Pool.

Williston Parks and Recreation Director Joe Barsh says they are removing the unused pool and its infrastructure.

“They might need a little more time, but I haven’t heard anything as far as tabling it through the spring, so I think they are going to keep getting after it,” said Barsh.

Meanwhile, the Williston Water World project, which broke ground in September, will continue throughout the winter.

“They have completely come up with a plan for the pool. They are going to enclose a building around where the lazy river is, so construction’s actually going to continue all winter,” said Emily Ramage-Geltel with the Williston Community Builders.

At Williston High School, vertical construction is underway for their CTE expansion. Assistant Principal Audrey Larson says they are still set to open next fall.

“They are going to start roofing in November and then mid-December it should be all enclosed and weather-tight so they can start working on the inside,” said Larson.

The McKenzie County School District also has a new CTE expansion underway in Watford City. Superintendent Steve Holen says most of the exterior is completed and will be open early next year.

The latest seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service says the first half of winter could be warmer and drier than average.

