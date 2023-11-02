ND Native Tourism Alliance on increasing visitors

ND Native Tourism Alliance on increasing visitors
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Tourism is the third largest industry in North Dakota, according to World Atlas.

Native communities have their sights set on growing it.

Les Thomas, VP of the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance, said they have partnered with state, regional and international organizations to help promote the five tribal nations within North Dakota.

Thomas said they’re working with widely visited destinations in different parts of the state, such as the Heritage Center in Bismarck and the International Peace Garden, to help drive greater attraction.

“We put that as part of the strategic plan, because the Native American cultures need to be included in these different plans that people are putting together, because our true stories, our true histories need to be told from our perspective, our eyes,” said Thomas.

He said it’ll also serve economic development.

You can find the Native Tourism Alliance’s website here.

